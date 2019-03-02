



Ekiti State chapter of the Yoruba socio cultural and political organization, Egbe Afenifere Ilosiwaju Yoruba, under the national leadership of Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has declared the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari as the end of discussion for old breed politicians.

Egbe Afenifere said those parading themselves as ‘deciders of human fate’ and holding Nigerians to ransom have been rendered useless politically.

The group disclosed that the election was a departure from the old nuances oligarchs, who had always believed they held the ace in through politics of the nation.

It added that the people have taken over power in a bloodless and democratic manner to institute their will

A statement signed by its publicity secretary, Chief Biodun Akin Fasae, in Ado Ekiti described the victory of the president as a referendum for good governance, integrity, honesty, patriotism and love of the masses.

The group further said the victory was attestation to the fact that Nigerians were appreciative of the giant strides recorded by Buhari-led federal government in all sectors of the economy.

“On behalf of Egbe Afenifere Ilosiwaju Yoruba in Ekiti State, I heartily congratulate our President Buhari for this historic re-election to pilot the affairs of our great nation for the next four years.

“Our interpretation of the historic victory is that the power of darkness is limited to the extent of availability of light and since Nigerians have chosen to hold on to light, then darkness has perished.

“It is crystal clear that the power blockers who always believed that they held the ace and holding Nigerians by the jugular had now been rendered useless in the nation’s political circuit”, the group said.

The group also congratulated the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who within four months has changed the Ekiti political narrative from that of backwaters to a front liner.

Afenifere said: “He did not only come up with a winning strategy, he also led Ekiti people to Aso Rock by the result of over 60% coming out as the best in the Southwest for APC.

“This is apart from scoring a full mark as all members of both Senate and House of Representatives were elected on the platform of the party”.

The group, however, urged winners to be magnanimous in victory and advised losers not to be hopeless as the future is still there for them.