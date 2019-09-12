<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The governor rejoiced with the president in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to him, the judgment is a victory for the ordinary Nigerians, who stood for many hours on queues to vote during the election.

He said that he was not surprised at the outcome of the tribunal verdict in view of the unprecedented support the president recorded in Kwara, and the glaring acceptability of his candidature across the country.

“I have always known that any legal challenge to his victory is just an academic exercise because the people have spoken clearly,’’ AbdulRazaq said.

According to the governor, the opposition has the right to seek legal redress on the outcome of the 2019 presidential election in the country.

“The judgment only affirmed the position of the people of Nigeria, who appreciate the discipline, integrity, patriotism, and commitment of Mr President to a better Nigeria,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq also lauded the erudition of the president’s legal team, who the governor said remained focused “even in the face of everyday propaganda by the opposition’’.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians across party lines to rally round the president to enable him deliver more dividends of democracy.