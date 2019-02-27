



Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, says the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, will be more fruitful than the first term in office.

The chieftains said this in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

They noted that though a lot were achieved in his first term, more ground could have been covered if not for “hostile” National Assembly (NASS).

According to them, the President’s re-election signifies the fact that, Nigerians have decided to re-elect Buhari for him consolidate on all he has started.

Mr Jimoh Ijegbai, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, said expreseed optimism that Buhari would do more, especially now that the party had majority in the National Assembly.

“The characters that almost truncated his government in the first term are no longer coming back to the NASS. He is going to do more with the party having absolute control of the legislature.

“Nigerians should be more hopeful, this time around, as they will see more positive programmes across the country than they experienced in the first term in office of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he stated.

Mr Johnson Oghuma, who described the victory of Buhari as a victory over those who had planned to sell Nigeria, noted that with Buhari, Nigeria was in the right path to sustainable progress and development.

Oghuma, who was re-elected to the House of Representatives, said it is a victory over treasury looters.

Another House of Representatives re-elected, Mr Peter Akpatason, described Buhari’s re-elections as well deserved.

“I am not surprised, he has worked to deserve the victory more any other contestant. He has stabilised our economy and set it for rapid development and growth,“ he said.

Mr Dennis Idahosa, a member of the State House, said more ground, in terms of development programmes, would be covered with the President’s re-election with the cooperation of not only the National Assembly but Nigerians as well.