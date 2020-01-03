<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Jimi Odimayo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has asked Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari and watch his policies and programmes translate into the desired transformation.

Odimayo stated this on Friday in Irele, Irele Local Government Area of the state, while declaring his interest in the 2020 governorship election in the state.

“President Buhari has started the good work, considering his programmes, policies and intervention in agriculture, economy and other sectors. With consistent follow up, Nigeria will experience positive transformation.

“It doesn’t happen overnight but takes time,” Odimayo said.

The governorship aspirant decried the unresolved crisis in the party in the state, saying it was a sign of leadership failure.

“There is a vacuum in APC in Ondo State. The current government has left the vacuum and it must be filled before the party goes for any serious election.

“For the fact that this government is almost three years and the crisis emanating from primaries that brought it in has yet to be resolved shows that there is leadership failure.

“The people of Ondo State want their government back. As I speak, they don’t feel it; there is no sense of belonging. APC needs somebody to rescue it and I can assure you that with my candidacy, the party will come together once again.

“My candidacy will bring all aggrieved members together. I have already started it and you will soon see the manifestation,” he stated.

Odimayo described his interest in the exalted office as a divine call meant to restore hope and make life meaningful to the people of the state.

“Those who know me will observe that I have never shown interest in any elective position; never had it crossed my mind.

“But, this is a divine call and I’m convinced that it is going to be a work- over. God has spoken clearly and there will be spiritual consequences if I don’t obey.

“He has sent me to restore hope to people because they are hungry. We in the private sector feel it because there are all manners of cries for help. It shows that there is a problem,” he said.

According to him, people need a governor who understands the essence of giving the necessities of life to them.

Reacting to Odimayo’s governorship ambition, Mrs Margaret Adesuku, the APC Woman Leader in the council area, said that it was a welcome development.

Adesuku explained that nobody had ever shown interest in such position before from the area.

Similarly, Mr Omotunde Lawson, a former Vice-Chairman of the local government, described Odimayo as an illustrious son of Irele and a man of high integrity.

Lawson said that Odimayo was up to the task, going by his pedigree and the love which the youth had for him.