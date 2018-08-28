The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Enugu State, yesterday scolded the media aide to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Luke Mgbo for misrepresenting the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu.

Okechukwu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and ardent supporter of President Buhari recently announced his interest to vie for Enugu West senatorial seat in 2019.

There are however speculations that Senator Ekweremadu, who currently represents Enugu West on opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, intends to return to the Senate in 2019.

But, in a press statement, BSO Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, frowned at the misrepresentation of VON DG by Luke Mgbo, especially as it concerns Enugu West senatorial district.

Onwusi equally flayed Mgbo for conferring on himself a political status he does not enjoy in Eke ward in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, where both him and DG VON hail from.

“In the first instance, Mgboh gave the impression that Osita Okechukwu said he would retire Senator Ike Ekweremmadu from politics. This is far from what Okechukwu said. In the statement released by Okechukwu which is still in the public domain, what he said was that he wants to retire Senator Ekweremmadu from the senate, not from politics.

“There is no denying the fact that Ekweremmadu, having stayed in the Senate for 16 years, is due for retirement from the senate, so that he can pursue other higher positions in the polity.

“This is more so considering that he comes from Enugu West Senatorial Zone with abundant human resources. Even within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the clamour to retire him from the Senate is popular.”