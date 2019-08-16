<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to assisting him to consolidate and improve on his first term performance.

Razak made the appeal at a media chat in Lagos where he expressed confidence that, “the Next Level Mantra of the President is real and not an empty slogan,” pointing out that, “some steps Buhari have taken are clear testimony that he is all out to meet the needs and aspirations of the citizenry.”

Buhari’s insistence that all states must pay N30,000 minimum wage for workers is part of his commitment to the welfare of the country’s workforce, he added.

The astute politician said his belief that Buhari would move the country forward is reinforced by the friendly 9th National Assembly which he stated would not hold the country hostage and thereby deny the nation of economic progress and development like the 8th National Assembly.

Citing an example of Buhari’s determination to steer the ship of the country to a successful end, the elder statesman reminded Nigerians that the President has taken concrete steps to rid the country of all forms of criminalities ranging from banditry, kidnapping, robbery and all forms of insurgence like boko haram and cultism.

“Having realised that the security challenges in the country have external connection and foreign backers, Mr. President has globe trotted to meet with all the Heads of neighbouring countries with the sole aim of squeezing life out of the insurgents from all angles,” Razak said.

According to him, that step was in addition to the meetings with all the stakeholders in the country – the religious leaders, ethnic nationalities leaders and security agencies – saying, “this all inclusive policy of Buhari has shown him as a leader that has the interest of the country at heart.”

Razak said: “Nigerians should continue to appreciate God for giving us Muhammadu Buhari at a time the country needed a Messiah badly,” appealing that, “we should therefore double our supports for him so that he could be encouraged to continue the good work he has started four years ago.”

The APC stalwart also appealed to the citizenry to desist from any act that can distract the President from being focussed, reminding that leaders can only perform well when having the right mood in a peaceful environment since no development can take place in a rancorous and chaotic atmosphere.