Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Alex Izinyon, who led President Muhammad Buhari’s legal team at the Supreme Court on Friday, apologised on behalf of the legal team of Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who were absent.

The Supreme Court is to give its reasons for the dismissal of Atiku’s appeal challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential election on Friday (today).

None of about 20 SANs or their over 30 juniors was available when the court called on the appellants’ lawyers to announce their appearances at the commencement of the Friday’s proceedings.

On the other hand, many of the SANs who led the legal teams of President Muhammadu Buhari, the winner of the poll, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission were already seated ahead of the proceedings that began at about 9.05 a.m. on Friday.

The three parties are the respondents to the appeal in favour of whom the apex court had ruled in the summary judgment delivered on October 30, 2019.

After observing that the appellants’ lawyers were absent, Izinyon representing Buhari’s sought to know if they were served with the hearing notice.

When he was told by Justice John Okoro, the most senior of the three Justices of the Supreme Court, that the appellants were served with the hearing notice on Wednesday.

In response, Izinyon said, “It is not the practice that none of the senior lawyers or their juniors not to be present here. My lords, we apologise on their behalf.”

Justice Okoro agreed that “it is not the practice” but added that delivering of the apex court’s reasons “cannot be postponed”.

He then proceeded to deliver the full judgment which he said was prepared by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The CJN and three other members of the seven-man panel were absent from the Friday’s proceedings.

The courtroom was scanty on Friday compared to the previous proceedings at both the Supreme Court and the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier on September 11 dismissed the appellants’ petition.