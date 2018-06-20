Mr. Pascal Agubuzo, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and House of Representatives aspirant for Udi-Ezeagu federal constituency in Enugu State, has described the approval rating of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Diaspora as high.

Agubuzo who lives in the United States of America (USA), stated this while entertaining questions from journalists at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, where he was received by his supporters.

He explained that those in the Diaspora who understood the government know that change takes time and does not come immediately.

Agubuzo said APC, for now, had been fighting resistance to change and as soon as it concludes the fight, Nigerians would start feeling the impact of change.

“You can see how the Buhari led APC is waging the war against corruption. You can see efforts being made to revive the economy. You can also see how APC is fighting the resistance to change. Once the fight is finished, the actual work will begin and that is when Nigerians will feel the impact of change,” Agubuzo said.

The aspiring lawmaker assured that if elected, he would bring the government down to the grassroots so that the people in Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency would feel the impact of government.

He also promised to prioritise issues relating to women, children and the youth.

Agubuzo, however, lamented the poor state of roads in Enugu State, particularly in Udi-Ezeagu area, saying the situation leaves much to be desired.

“It pains me whenever I return home to see bad roads everywhere whereas we claim we have representatives. I am not here to criticise anybody. But, most times when I return home, I use my money to repair the roads in my community,” Agubuzo said.

Receiving the aspirant at the APC secretariat in Enugu, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the state chairman, assured that the party would give all aspirants level playing ground.

Nwoye who was represented by Benson Eze, the chairman of APC in Oji River LGA, urged other aspirants to come forth and declare their interest in elective offices.

He further reaffirmed the readiness of APC to take over power in Enugu State in 2019.

Nwoye however condemned Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and other federal lawmakers from Enugu State for “falsely” taking credit with projects executed by the APC-led federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari.