The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election as the choice of light over darkness.

Mr Fola Ojutalayo, Chairman APC UK Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) made the remark in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ojutalayo spoke in London, United Kingdom, where the chapter held a victory party to celebrate the re-election of Buhari in the last presidential election.

“The victory of Buhari in the last election in Nigeria is nothing but the choice of the voting populace who voted light over darkness.

“Nigeria was in daring need of continuous progressives ideas, and they have chosen Buhari and APC to buttress their point,” Ojutalayo also APC UK South-West Chairman said.

The statement quoted Mr Ade Omole, APC UK leader who doubles as the Director General of APC UK PCC,as saying that Buhari and APC success in the election should not be a surprise to anyone.

This, he said, was because the party had paid the price through excellent governance and infrastructural development across the country.

“I am not surprised about the victory, Nigerians are wise and very smart; they have weighed their options and decided to camp with the APC.

“They have seen massive infrastructural development in all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, they simply compared the past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wasted 16 years with the thriving APC present, administration,” Omole said.

He said the President had changed the physical, political, economic and social terrain of the country for good.

Mr Jacob Ogunseye, Publicity Secretary of the APC UK, encouraged the party faithful not to relent in their efforts to ensure that Buhari and the APC succeeded in the next four years.

“Buhari’s administration is our administration, it must succeed, the war against corruption is ongoing, the re-occurring security issues are being dealt with by our security operatives.

“I foresee massive job creation and opportunity in the country,”the statement quoted Ogunseye as saying.

He noted government measures to revive the country’s economy are already yielding results.

According to the statement, several personalities including representatives of the Presidency and the APC national leadership attended the event to show support for the chapter.

The event it said was organised to also allow APC members in the UK to get together and network and deliberate on how to help the Buhari administration achieve its Next Level agenda.

The chapter the statement said, played a major role during the last generation election to ensure the re-election of Buhari for a second term in office.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was represented by Mr Abdurahman Balogun a Director in his office.

Dr Rachel Akpabio, APC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, South South also represented Rotimi Amaechi, Minister for Transportation at the event.

Also represented at the event according to the statement, is Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Relations and Diaspora.

The Ambassadors for Nigeria within the UK, Counselor Sade Etti, Counselor Sunny Lambe and Chief Bimbo Afolayan attended the event.

The event was also attended by APC UK executives and dignitaries within the UK and from Nigeria which included its Osun, Ekiti, and Lagos State.