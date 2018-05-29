A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Engineer Mohammed Kelani, has blamed Governors on the platform of the APC has been behind the crisis rocking the party across the country.

Kelani who is also the National President of Vote Guard and Awareness for Buhari disclosed that the President should not border about the members of the new People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) caucus, as they have made up their minds to dump APC.

He said, even if President Muhammadu Buhari and the party give the nPDP members heaven and earth, they will still leave, adding that their masters are the ones pulling the strings from outside the party.

Engineer Kelani tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leadership to pay more attention to the crisis rocking the party at the state level, with a view to resolving them before the 2019 general elections.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday on the state of the party, Kelani said, APC needs a united front to enable it win the 2019 general elections, accusing state Governors of hijacking the party without ensuring internal democracy.

He, however, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to wait for the report of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu peace committee before wading into the crisis.

Speaking on the nPDP, the APC chieftain said, “The nPDP, even if we give them heaven and earth, they have made up their minds. There was a merger ahead of the 2015 elections, where about four or five parties came together, and every group came with its own interest. The complain the nPDP members are putting forward is that they have not been carried along.

“Though, in a political setting like ours, people are bound to be aggrieved, but in the case of members of nPDP, many of them got appointment; starting from Saraki, being the Senate President, Dogara as Speaker, many of them are Governors, who benefited from the recent board appointment, while their spokesman, Kawu Baraje, is a chairman of a lucrative board.

“Now, I learnt that they met the Vice President yesterday and still, they are not satisfied; they said they have to meet the President. But believe me sincerely, in a party situation, we depend solely on the masses of this country who will do the voting and that is why the government is concentrating on how to bring the masses out of their present predicament. Whether this people (nPDP) agree or not, it seems, they are on their way out.

“For us, all we desire is peace, cohesion and mutual understanding for APC to move forward towards 2019. But truly speaking, nPDP have their own masters outside and maybe they have a second option. But, even if they do that, they cannot defeat us, because we have the masses.” He said.

Kelani also reiterated that the party requires focus and unity ahead of the 2019 general elections, calling on all aggrieved members to put national interest above personal political gains, by working together to ensure victory for the party.