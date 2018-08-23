Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as Mr. President’s efforts in keeping the nation together.

National unity, the Imo State governor said, was being achieved through Buhari’s visionary leadership.

He added that Buhari’s successes were evident that his administration has been approved by God, noting that Nigerians are “very, very pleased” with him.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, noted that Okorocha spoke when President Muhammadu Buhari hosted some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, as well as some federal and state lawmakers and commissioners to a lunch in his Daura, Katsina State, home during the Eid el-Fitri.

Okorocha spoke as the leader of the delegation, the statement said.

The Imo State governor noted that the President had remained focused and “unshaken” by situations and circumstances.

“This shows that your administration is approved by God. We are here to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing, as Nigerians are very, very pleased with you.

“We also want to inform you that we had wonderful and peaceful Sallah celebration across the country because of security of lives and property you have guaranteed in our nation,” Okorocha told the President.

Okorocha was accompanied by the Governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Kano and Niger states.

In response, President Buhari noted that no member of the opposition could fault the efforts his administration was making in tackling the three major national priorities — security, economy and the fight against corruption.