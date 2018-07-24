President Muhammadu Buhari has wished all lawmakers who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) the best in their future endeavors.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari is committed to the values of democracy, freedom of choice.

The President is also totally willing to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party in the interest of the nation.

“As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies,” he said.

He explained that none of the lawmakers who defected had “any specific grievances against him or the government he leads” and that the APC had done its utmost to stop the defections.

Also, the President commended the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections and assured members of the APC of his total support.

Despite the defection, the President urged party members not to despair but to see the development as a seasonal occurrence that happens on election eve.

He expressed confidence that no harm or injury will be done to the party and its aspirations by the movements.

