



President Muhammadu Buhari has won his polling unit PU003 at Sarkin Yara Ward A, Daura with a landslide.

The president scored 523 votes while the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, got only 3 votes.

However, the president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for Katsina North senatorial district, incumbent Kaita Baba-Ahmad lost the unit to the candidate of Accord Party, Lawal Nalado.

Nalado scored 262 while Kaita scored 247 votes

The candidate of the major opposition party, the PDP, Usman Mani, scored only two votes.

Buhari was the first person to vote in the unit.