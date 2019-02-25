



The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari, has won in eight Local Government Areas, while the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, swept five LGAs in the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday morning.

In Keana LGA of the state, APC pulled 10,754 as against PDP who scored total votes of 7886.

In Awe Local Government Area, APC got 28,277 while PDP scored 11,361.

Other LGAs are as follows;

Obi LGA: APC-17091 and PDP-27317.

Doma LGA: APC-15110 and PDP-12110.

Nasarawa LGA: APC-19867 and PDP-12676.

Wamba LGA: APC-15490 and PDP-9802.

Keffi LGA: APC-24816 and PDP-16167.

Toto LGA: APC-21678 and PDP-8579.

Nasarawa Eggon LGA: APC-24706 and PDP-42123.

Kokona LGA: APC-20433 and PDP-24563.

Karu LGA: APC-25839 and PDP-49213.

Akwanga LGA: APC-14100 and PDP-26340.

Lafia LGA: APC-55254 and PDP-35710 respectively.