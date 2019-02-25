



The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari, has won the presidential election result in Kwara State, having scored 308,984 votes, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The result was announced on Monday at the National Collation Centre Abuja, by Prof. Abdullahi Bala, of the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger, who is the Collation Officer for the election in Kwara State.

Bala, while announcing the result, said that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, scored 138,984 votes.

According to him, Prof. Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party secure 140 votes; Ositelu Babatunde of Accord scoring 149 votes; Ibrahim Hassan of African Peoples Alliance getting 1,010 votes, among others.

Bala gave the number of totals registered voters in the state as 1,401,895; total accredited voters 489,482; Total valid votes 459,676, total vote cast at 486,254 and rejected votes to be 26,578.

He said that 486,254 votes were rejected, while 3,342 votes in four polling units (PUs) comprised of 779 registered voters in a PU in Baruten, due to nonuse of Smart Card Readers.

The cancellation, according to him, includes a polling unit with 725 registered voters in Edu Local Area and two polling units with 1,838 in Ilorin West, cancelled due to over voting.

The number of collected Permanent Voter Card in Kwara across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state was 1,149, 969.