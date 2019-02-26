



The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, has polled 1,232,133 votes in Katsina, his home state in Saturday’s presidential election.

Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, the State Collation Officer said Buhari defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 308,056 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari won in all the 34 local government areas of the state with a wide margin.

However the number of votes recorded by Buhari is about 100,000 fewer than the 1,345,441 he got in 2015, when he ran against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The state has a total of 3.2 million registered voters, but only 1,628,865 voters were accredited during the election, Mukhtar said.

The total votes cast was 1,619,186 and 63,712 votes were rejected.