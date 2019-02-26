



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won Saturday’s presidential elections in Jigawa.

Presenting the result at the commission’s National Collation Centre for the election, in Abuja, the Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Abduzuru Abdullahi, said APC polled 794,738 votes to win the polls.

The closest opponent, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to Abdullahi, who is the Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, scored 289,895 votes.

He said that the state, with 27 local government areas, had 2,104,889 registered voters out of whom, 1,171,801 were accredited for the election.

The collation officer said that 1,149,922 votes were cast in the polls in the state, out of which 1,106,244 were valid.