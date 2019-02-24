



Governor Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa State has delivered his polling unit to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC scored 890 votes while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) scored 30 votes.

The polling unit is situated in Gayan 08 in Kofar Wambai Ward of Lafia, the state capital.

Meanwhile, Al-Makura, who is aspiring for the senate, won 832 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Suleiman Adokwe of the PDP who has been in the senate for 12 years. He scored 42 votes.