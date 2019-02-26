



Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has won all the 27 local governments in Borno State with a wide margin, polling 836, 496 votes to defeat his rival, Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The results from all the 27 local governments collated at the INEC state Collation Centre at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri late Monday night indicated that Atiku scored 71,788 votes out of the total vote cast of 955, 202.

A total of 919, 783 votes were recorded as valid while 35,419 votes were rejected for various reasons. Collation of votes in the state started on Sunday noon and progressed till the late hours of Monday.

Buhari got the largest votes of 146,157 from Maiduguri metropolis, which has the biggest electoral wards in the state to defeat Atiku’s 9, 632 votes. Gwoza Local Governments, home of Buhari’s political ally and Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) followed with 96, 752 votes for Buhari and 1,791 votes for Atiku.