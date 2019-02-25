



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he doesn’t believe in rumour and would rather wait for the result that will be declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Various results on the social media have trailed the Presidential and National Assembly elections held across the country last Saturday.

But the President, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, said that he will wait for the final result declaration by INEC.

Buhari had left Abuja on Friday for Daura, Katsina State, in order to exercise his civic responsibility.

Asked his reaction to what he was hearing from across the country, he said “I don’t want to depend on rumours, but we will rather wait for INEC to announce the results.”

On his message to Nigerians as they await the release of results, Buhari said “Well l hope that Nigerians will appreciate that it was this government which made sure that they were allowed in security and peace to cast their votes for whichever party and candidates they wanted.”

The sorting, counting and collation of the Presidential and National Assembly elections results are still on going across the country.