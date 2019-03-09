



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the challenge of his victory at the electoral tribunal by Peoples Democratic Party is expected.

He spoke shortly after casting his vote in the governorship and state Assembly elections.

Buhari who voted at the Sekin yara polling unit 003, in Daura also said that the security agencies have been empowered to tackle any security challenge.

The president arrived the polling unit at exactly 8 am decked in blue babariga. The First Lady Aisha Buhari voted first.

The turn out was however lower when compared to what prevailed in the last presidential and National Assembly elections