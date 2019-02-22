



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians could only affirm their faith in the country if they vote in the 2019 general elections as rescheduled.

He noted that it was only through voting that a government that is truly dedicated to the welfare, rights and interests of the people can be elected.

The President made these assertions in a television and radio broadcast to the nation on Friday.

The brief broadcast came as Nigerians prepare for the presidential and National Assembly elections taking place on Saturday. The elections were deferred from February 16.

President Buhari is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

In the broadcast, the President said, “To vote means that you believe in Nigeria and the excellent things the future holds for this nation and its people.

“As your President, I hereby ask all Nigerians with voting cards to participate in defining the future of our nation by exercising your democratic rights tomorrow. I urge you to go out and vote.

“I say this because elections are the cornerstone of representative governance. And voting constitutes the highest and best expression of the sovereign will of the people to choose the government that best represents them.

“It is only upon the freely expressed will of the people that government truly dedicated to the welfare, rights and interests of the people can be founded.

“Do not allow anyone to discourage you from the exercise of your rights as citizens and voters tomorrow.

“All who are able, must vote so that we may better perfect this democracy and continue to build the greater nation we seek.”