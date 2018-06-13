President Muhammadu Buhari has asked all governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress to avoid going into the party’s forthcoming national convention with a divided house.

He advised them to approach the convention in unity so that the party can come out stronger after the exercise.

Buhari gave the advice at a meeting he had with the governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that ended at about 11pm.

“Mr. President is our father and as governors of APC, we usually meet with him from time to time to rub minds and discuss issues that concern our party and the country.

“He (the President) wished all of us well and advised us that we should approach the convention in unity. We all agreed to go there in unity and come out stronger,” Bello said.

Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said despite seeming disagreements, the party was more united than ever before.

“We looked at the way forward because we are going into the heat of politics and we must be prepared for any political issues that may come up.

“The interesting thing here is that we are more united than ever so we are ready for elections come 2019 and we are sure that people will be proud of the APC and the outcome of our programmes; we are very fine,” he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were also at the meeting attended by governors of Adamawa, Edo, Imo, Kwara, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Benue, Ogun, Jigawa, Kogi, Zamfara, Plateau and Kaduna states, among others.