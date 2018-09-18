President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the people of Osun State to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 22, governorship election, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola to sustain rapid development of the state.

Buhari who spoke at APC Mega rally organised to round-off the campaign for the election of Oyetola charged the people of Osun to vote for Oyetola to sustain the good works of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

According to the President, to guarantee the consolidation of legacies such as massive infrastructural development, unequalled educational innovations, provision of quality health care delivery and a lot of programmes and projects, the people of Osun must vote Oyetola for continuity.

Buhari advised the people of Osun not to allow the dark days of infrastructural decay, corruption, ineptitude, and lackadaisical attitude to the growth and development of human and material resources return saying this could only be realized when APC is allowed to remain in government.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole also harped on continuity adding that Osun cannot afford to trust their destiny in the hands of incompetent people adding that Oyetola has what it take to rule a progressive state like Osun.

According to him, the numerous achievements recorded by the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is not without the inputs of Oyetola who served as the engine room of Aregbesola administration.

According to him, Aregbesola has performed excellently despite paucity of funds adding that his achievements cannot be allow to go down the drain by electing those without experience to govern the state.

His words: “We need somebody with passion for development, we need somebody that has brain, we need people with character, we need people who are committed to the growth and development of Osun, these we can find in Oyetola.

Also speaking, the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu gave assurance that APC will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election adding that the administration of Aregbesola has the record of outstanding performance.

The incumbent, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola assured the people of Osun State of good governance if the status of Oyetola is allowed to continue where he stopped.

The Chairman, Osun APC campaign committee, Governor Abdullah Ganduje, Governor of Kano State said going by the response of the people of Osun during electioneering campaign, there is no doubt in the preference of the APC to other political parties.

No fewer than seven governors which included; Governors, Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Nasir El’Rufai of Kaduna State, Abdullah Ganduje of Kano state, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, Abiola Ajimobi, of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the host, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his Deputy, Mrs Grace Titi-Laoye Tomori attended the rally.

Other prominent party stalwarts included: the first national chairman of APC Chief Bisi Akande, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Chief Olusegun Osoba, among others.