



President Muhammadu Buhari has counselled Nigerians to ignore rumours of violence and unrest surrounding the conduct of the 2019 general elections as rescheduled.

He assured the nation that security agencies had worked diligently to ensure that adequate security measures are in place throughout the election period.

The President spoke to Nigerians in a national television and radio broadcast on Friday.

Buhari said, “Do not be afraid of rumours of violence and unrest. Our security agencies have worked diligently to ensure that adequate security measures are in place.

“You will be able to vote in an atmosphere of openness and peace, devoid of fear from threat or intimidation.”

He also allayed any fear that members of the international community and election observers might have.

“International and domestic monitors and observers are assured of their safety and freedom of movement needed to perform their important functions,” the President said; thanking them “for their contributions to our democracy.”

Affirming the importance of the elections to Nigeria, Buhari said, “Tomorrow is an encounter with history in which you, the people, shall affirm your collective belief in our national greatness and in our future.

“I ask that you embrace and hold on to the importance of the moment soon to be upon us.

“Honour your civic duty as voters by going to the polls tomorrow to vote for the government of your choice, for the government that will lead Nigeria toward its finest destiny.

“As citizens there is no greater duty than this and no greater honour. Tomorrow, I know you will, once again, make Nigeria proud of its people.

“May God bless our democracy and forever bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”