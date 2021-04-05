



President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed a former governor of Edo State and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the occasion of his 69th birthday and urged him to eschew politics of division.

The Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC was dissolved in June 2020, by the National Executive Committee (NEC) over alleged abuse of office.

Sequel to that development, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was inaugurated to run the party and organise a national convention where a new crop of NWC members would emerge.

The national convention is expected to hold this year.

Buhari, in a congratulatory message to Oshiomhole, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday, however, urged the former APC helmsman to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith.





“President Buhari joins family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former governor of Edo State, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

“As the former labour leader looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, the president urges him to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

“President Buhari also recognises the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to our nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country,” he said.