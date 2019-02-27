



President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and others to accept the outcome of the 2019 election.

Though he didn’t mention any specific name, he urged all involved to act like democrats.

He said this while given a speech briefly after receiving his Certificate of Return on Wednesday.

He said that “Election is not war and should not be a do-or-die affair”.

The president also condemned violence that erupted during the election and sympathised with those that lost their lives.

Buhari assured that his administration would ensure an all-inclusive government, adding that he would ensue that Nigeria moves to the next level.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 presidential election, held on Saturday Feb. 23.

Buhari was declared re-elected having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat other 72 candidates including Atiku Abubakar, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11, 255,978 votes and won 17 states and the FCT, to occupied the second position.

The Chief Retuning Officer and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announcing the result at the national collation centre on Wednesday morning, said that Buhari was declared re-elected, haven met the constitution requirements.

Yakubu said that the registered voters was 82,344, 107, accredited voters was 29,364,209, total votes cast was 28,614,190, total valid votes was 27,324,583 and rejected votes was 1,289,607.

“That Muhammadu Buhari having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest votes is hereby declared the winner,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu also said that Felix Nicholas of the Peoples Collation Party (PCP) scored 110,196 votes, while Ositelu Isaac Babatunde of Accord Party (AP) polled 19,209 votes.

In 2015, Buhari scored 15, 424,921 votes to beat the PDP incumbent Goodluck Jonathan who scored 12,853,162 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the country is 84,004,084, with 44,405,439 (52.86 per cent) as male, and 39,598,645 (47.14 per cent) as female, while the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) nationwide was 72,775,502.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar rejected the announced result of the election, saying he will be challenging it in court.

Abubakar in a statement he personally signed early Wednesday morning in Abuja , said that it was clear that there were premeditated malpractices in many states which negates the results announced.

The PDP had also refused to sign the election result.

Abubakar said one obvious red flag in the election was the statistical impossibility of states ravaged by the war on terror generating much higher voter turnouts than peaceful states.

“The suppressed votes in my strongholds are so apparent and amateurish, that I am ashamed as a Nigerian that such could be allowed to happen. How can total votes in Akwa-Ibom, for instance, be 50 per cent less than what they were in 2015?

“Another glaring anomaly is the disruption of voting in strongholds of the PDP in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers and diverse other states, with the authorities doing little or nothing and in some cases facilitating these unfortunate situations.”

Abubakar said that the militarsation of the electoral process was a disservice to Nigeria’s democracy and a throwback to the jackboot era of military dictatorship.

He said that in some areas of the country, such as, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Imo states, troops deployed for the elections turned their guns on the citizens they were meant to protect, saying this is condemnable and should not be associated with our electoral process in the future.

“I am a democrat and there are democratic avenues available to present the truth to the nation and the watching world. Already, many international observers have given their verdicts, which corroborate our observations.

“I am sure more will come in the coming hours and days.

“If I had lost in a free and fair election, I would have called the victor within seconds of my being aware of his victory to offer not just my congratulations, but my services to help unite Nigeria by being a bridge between the North and the South.

“However, in my democratic struggles for the past three decades, I have never seen our democracy so debased as it was on Saturday, Feb. 23.

“Year 2007 was a challenge, but President Yar’Adua was remorseful. In 2019, it is sad to see those who trampled on democracy thumbing their noses down on the Nigerian people.

“Consequently, I hereby reject the result of the Feb. 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.”

He appreciated the Nigerian people who trooped out in their millions to perform their civic duty the election.

Abubakar said that the patriotism of Nigerians was heartwarming and affirms his “oft-repeated statement that we are brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria.”

The former Vice President assured his supporters and the entire Nigerian people that together, “we will not allow democracy to be emasculated.

“I hope and pray Nigerians will someday summon the courage to defend democracy. That is the only way we can move away from being the world headquarters for extreme poverty.”