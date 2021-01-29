



President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Daura, Katsina State, his home town, to participate in the national membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president left Abuja after performing the weekly Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque, newsmen report.

Before his departure, the president met with governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, who later informed State House correspondents that he was in villa to brief President Buhari on issues pertaining security, New Nigeria Newspapers and the Jos Main Market.

While in Daura, Mr. Buhari would on Saturday at Sarkin Yara Ward, Daura, participate in the APC’s nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise at about 12.00 noon.





Prof. Ussifu Medaner, APC Director of Organisation had on Thursday in Abuja said there would be no registration by proxy in the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He said the exercise was an important and most unique element in preparation for future elections.

Mr. Medaner stressed that members must be physically present for the exercise, emphasising that there would be no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy.

“That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country,” he added.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.