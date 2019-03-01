



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warned that he is going to be tough in his governance of the country in the next four years.

He gave the warning while receiving members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who came to congratulate him for winning the 23rd February, 2019 Presidential election.

Buhari secured another term of four years by scoring 15, 191,847 votes the votes of 11,262,978 scored by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari said that he will intensify efforts in the three areas of security, economy and fighting corruption.

He also disclosed that he campaigned in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to prove to his critics that he was fit.

At the brief ceremony that started around 12 noon, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, spoke on behalf of the public service and congratulated the President and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for winning the elections.

According to him, the President’s victory was well deserved success as it was a referendum of honesty and sincerity.

He said that the public service totally aligns itself to the millions of Nigerians that voted for the President.

Apart from the ministers, those in the Council chamber included the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff Abba Kyari and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Congratulatory cards were presented to the President by the Mustapha and Oyo-Ita