President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said he was saddened by the spate of killings in the northern part of the country, especially by armed bandits and other criminal elements, promising that the situation would be brought under control.

He said his administration had ordered deployment of more troops into the affected areas and further called for increased vigilance on the part of security forces in the troubled areas.

The president made the remarks at the graduation ceremony of Course 26 of the National Defence College, Abuja. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, represented him.

He said the present administration is encouraged by the efforts of the armed forces in ensuring peace and security across the country, noting that through their collective efforts and commitment, the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group is now in recession.

President Buhari also said that although more needs to be done in several fronts to achieve the desired goals of the administration’s cardinal objectives, he noted that there is need to carry out fundamental review of the nation’s security architecture to enable the police play more roles in internal security.