President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the Eagle Square in Abuja for the elective national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which stretched into a second day on Sunday.

The president left the venue after casting his ballot around 4pm on Saturday.

After Buhari’s departure, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, also departed the venue alongside some top dignitaries.

But Badaru Abubakar, governor of Jigawa state and Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, were among the top members of the ruling party who spent the night at Eagle Square.

Badaru is the chairman of the convention committee.

Although Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, was declared chairman of the party on Saturday and many aspirants withdrew from the race, some positions were contested.

The offices of deputy national chairman (north), national publicity secretary, national organising secretary and national woman leader, were among those contested.

Meanwhile, a fresh fight broke out early Sunday at the Delta state stand. Disagreement occurred as collation of votes were ongoing.

Security agents brought the situation under control after chairs, tables and sticks flew in different directions.

NAN reported that a man who was seriously beaten and wounded was dragged out of the arena by security agents.

The reason for the pandemonium was not readily ascertained, but it was gathered that it may not be unconnected to the tightly contested seat of the party’s national organising secretary.

While Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo, is said to be supporting Emma Ibediro for the position, south-east APC stakeholders are reportedly routing for its current occupant, Osita Izunaso and other national officers of the party from the zone to be re-elected.

Aspirants, delegates and party members have remained calm as they await the outcome of the convention which had been conducted under tight security.