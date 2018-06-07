President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said it would be difficult to get a replacement for Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development.

The president said this during a valedictory session for Fayemi who emerged the governorship candidate and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

Fayemi resigned last week as Minister of Solid Minerals after serving three years in Buhari’s cabinet.

According to Buhari, Fayemi’s intellectual contribution to deliberations at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting would be greatly missed, especially for the sanity he brought to the mining and steel sector.

The president recalled the impunity that characterised the extractive sector for years, where expatriates cashed in on the loopholes to fleece the country of its natural resources before they shifted their attention to oil.

President Buhari commented on the electoral process in Ekiti, saying he strongly expected Fayemi to reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ayodele Fayose, the outgoing governor of the state, has been a critic of the Buhari administration since 2015.

President Buhari said stakeholders needed to strengthen enlightenment on the electoral process, especially the need for citizens to understand the use of card readers and the powers inherent in it.

“I very reluctantly allowed Fayemi to go to his state because of his constructive contributions. As I sat here, I watched every minister that spoke about his contributions.

“This revealed not only intellect but whenever he had the necessary time to contribute to an important memorandum, he made contributions which were committed to the progress of this government and the country.

“By chance, he was given the portfolio of solid minerals and steel development and you recall that sector was virtually abandoned.

“During the colonial days, they took what they wanted from us – tin, columbite, and the rest which were their priority until they struck oil somewhere, that was when the priority of investment shifted offshore.

“When he came in, he began to deal with both Nigerians and foreigners that are exploiting the lack of commitment of those who are responsible for that sector before he came in.

“If you recall the number of children and women that suffered from the effect of mining in Zamfara State and other parts of the country and the people responsible.

“He took time to brief me occasionally but he sent many packing out of the country, with the cooperation of some of his colleagues.

“I hope you will get Ekiti back for the party.”

On voter education, he said: “The only time the INEC chairman saw me insisting on the need for voter education so that ordinary Nigerians will be hopeful that Nigeria is beginning to respect them and that their PVC is their status.

“Coupled with the card readers, God willing, we are here with the help of technology; looking at previous elections, I am in a position to say this having lost three times and got to the Supreme Court, I knew if not for technology, we will be doing the same thing.”

“A lot of constituencies were bought, votes were allocated and results were announced and people were told to go to court if they didn’t agree with it.

“Now, for someone who is looking for the next meal, how is he going to get the money to give to a SAN, to demand justice for his marginalisation?

“So, we thank technology because with the introduction of PVC and the card readers, votes counted.

“Please, go and emphasise this to your constituencies, let Nigerians be respected that they can vote anybody across any party and at any constituency.

“I think that will give them the pride to voluntarily go and vote. It is not easy to go to the Supreme Court three times, but I went through it; I wonder how many people will be proud to go through it in this country.

“So, we certainly wish you the best of luck, but it will take me some time to get a substantive minister and more so with the 2019 prospects that I have already indicated.

“But we need a very strong minister, strong in intellect and courage, so as to make sure that both the Nigerian and foreign collaborators who take away our resources can be checked effectively.

“We thank you very much for your contribution to your country. Goodbye, we will come for your inauguration.”