President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declined assent to a bill seeking to fund the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company which was forwarded to him by the National Assembly in February 2019.

The President also declined assents to seven other bills including the controversial National Housing Fund Bill also passed recently by the federal parliament.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disclosed this while reading separate letters to him from Buhari at plenary.

Buhari, according to the letters, cited several reasons ranging from infractions on extant laws, duplication of responsibilities of existing agencies, to financial constraints for refusing assents on the bills.

Justifying his reasons for rejecting the Ajaokuta Completion Fund Bill as stated his letter dated March 19, 2018, Buhari said appropriating $1bn from the Excess Crude Account as requested for in the bill by the federal lawmakers, is not the best strategic option for Nigeria at this time of budgetary constraints.

He said, “The Nation cannot afford to commit such an amount in the midst of competing priorities with long term social and economic impact that the funds can be alternatively deployed towards.

“Bills which seeks to make appropriation of revenues to fund public expenditure should be consolidated in the annual Appropriation Act such that the proposals pass through the traditional scrutiny that budget proposals are subjected to by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and National Planning and the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, as the Excess Crude Account Funds belong to the Federation, it would be proper to consult with the National Economic Council where the States are represented.

“Relevant stakeholders such as the Ministries of Mines and Steel Development, Industry, Trade and Investment were not fully consulted.

“The inputs of key stakeholders are necessary to create the optimal legal and regulatory framework as well as institutional mechanism to adequately regulate the steel sector”

In another letter of refusal of assent dated 27th March, 2019, President Buhari cited provisions contained in section 32 of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency Bill 2018 as the major reason for refusing assent to it .

Other bills rejected by the President the Nigerian Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill 2018, Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria ( Establishment) Bill 2018 and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Bill 2018.

He also declined assent to the National Housing Fund Bill 2018, National Institute of Credit Administration Bill 2018 and National Bio-Technology Development Agency Bill 2018.