



President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s presidential elections has won in Osun.

Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the State Collation Officer announced at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo at about 12:25am on Monday that Buhari scored 347,634 votes.

Ogundipe, who is the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG) said Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 337, 377 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters was 1, 674, 729, while the total number of accredited voters was 732, 984.

Ogundipe added that the valid votes was 714,682, while rejected votes was 17,200.

He said the number of votes cast was 731,882.