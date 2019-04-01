<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja assured Nigerians that he would do his best to ensure the best for the country and its citizens when his second term in office takes-off on May 29.

The president, who expressed appreciation to all who voted for him at the February 23, presidential election, made the promise while receiving the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Justice Mamman Nasir at the State House.

Special Adviser to the President on Media Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president, who described his campaign trips to all states of the federation as an eye opener, said he would work for Nigeria and its people.

“Thank you for supporting me. I assure you that I will do my best during the second term. We will work for Nigeria and her people,’’ the president said.

According to the statement, the president said the crowd that welcomed his campaign train in each state was more than anyone could possibly “induce,’’ as he attributed the turnouts to people’s appreciation of the efforts of his administration.

It also said Buhari noted that he was the Chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund for 17 years, during which he said a lot was done to support education, healthcare and agriculture in the state, especially for those that were less privileged.

The statement also said the Galadima of Katsina, Justice Nasir, said the foundation was grateful to God and all Nigerians for giving the president the opportunity to serve another term in office.

“We are most grateful to Almighty Allah for bringing you back for another term in office. Our happiness and gratitude goes to Nigerians for electing you,’’ he said.

“Justices Nasir said the foundation also remained grateful for the years the president served as its chairman,” the statement added.