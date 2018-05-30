President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, attributed his success at the 2015 general elections to the card reader technology deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said it would have been nearly impossible for him to become president because merely instituting litigations before the law court challenging electoral flaws end up as waste of time as there are usually no evidence to back up such litigations.

The president said this when he broke his fast in company of top members of the judiciary at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Tuesday night.

His words, “I find it necessary to invite you because I don’t normally see you.

“I have to repeat what I said having heard what you said. I mentioned that when I was in the military and much younger, we believed things were going wrong and so when I came I took from the president downwards to Kirikiri against your advise and told them that they are guilty until they prove themselves innocent.

“But we proceeded to have various tribunals to investigate and I can still remember extremely good and fantastic Nigerians, they are few in the society that is why we don’t see the impact of fantastic people we have.

“I decided to put agbada and come back, I tried three times and then fourth time I eventually made it.

“Thanks to God and thanks to technology because this permanent voters card and card readers are fantastic. Those who went to their polling booths in their constituency and voted, their votes counted.

“Before votes were disregarded and results written and there was nothing you can do before the justices to proof your case, but now with technology it has been made easy.

“Let them vote for anybody they want across ethnicity and religion and impose their decisions on them. I think that is what I am calling on and I am begging the governors to continue with voters education so that people will take their permanent voters card seriously and make sure that they don’t lose it.”

Meanwhile, Alfa Belgore former Chief Justice of Nigeria advised the president to always keep good company, especially those that have the interest of the country just like Buhari does.

Belgore said,”I have always respected the president as a person. He loves this country very much. Because of that, what he need always is to have very good people around him.

“The economy is down all over Africa so if we have any other problem now, it’s just a child’s play with what is happening in other countries. I pray that this country will continue to develop under you.

“God will continue to guide you right and the country will be very very strong. We are holding another election next year”.