President Muhammadu Buhari has praised Nigerians for kicking ‘selfish leaders’ out of government.

He said his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and therefore, thanked Nigerians for voting in the administration in 2015.

The President made the comments on Tuesday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital, ahead of the governorship election on Saturday (September 22).

He said “Nigeria kicked the corrupt and selfish leaders out of the Federal Government in 2015 and by the grace of God, the voters will continue to kick them out of leadership positions until we permanently consign their corrupt government style into the history books.

“As we can see, our party has no tolerance for corruption. We will continue to ensure inclusiveness and economic diversification.

“Nigeria must be free of corrupt and selfish leaders. The children of all Nigerians will get quality infrastructure, education, healthcare and Job opportunities”.

Speaking further, the president urged the residents of the state to come out in their numbers to ensure that the APC continues to rule the state.

He said, “This is why you must all come and vote for APC on the 22nd of September 2018.

“Osun remain APC, Osun must remain on the path of progress. Osun must not allow the dark days to return”.