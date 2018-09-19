President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged more of his support to Nigerians affected by the floods in several states.

The President on Tuesday directed all Federal Government Agencies, to “Use their authority and resources to assist the victims affected by the natural disaster.”

In a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the new presidential directive was conveyed through the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja.

“By the delegation of his authority to declare a National Disaster in response to the increasing threats of destruction by floods, the NEMA DG is mandated to coordinate a national response to emergency situations and in doing so, empowered to direct any or all agencies of government to use their authority and resources to offer assistance to victims affected by the floods.

“In a warning to all the agencies of the Federal government, the President requested that any such agency that failed to assist should be reported to him”, Adesina said.

The President sympathised with those who lost loved ones and properties from the floods, noting the loss of lives cannot be compensated.

He assured Nigerians that his administration will do all it can to minimize the suffering and misery of citizens affected by the disaster