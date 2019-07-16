The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo, on Monday, ordered INEC to allow the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Nsima Ekere, to inspect all election materials used during the March 9 Governorship Election.

At the resumption of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Tuesday morning, lawyer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alex Izinyon (SAN), played a video, where INEC Chairman said his commission could not transmit results electronically, because of inadequate communication facilities/coverage in the country and the challenge of cybersecurity.

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, explained why results of last general elections could not be transmitted electronically, contrary to claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its last presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku and the PDP, who are challenging the outcome of the last presidential election before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), claimed to have won the election by virtue of some results they got from a certain server, into which they said INEC transmitted the results of the election.

Izinyon further tendered a digital video disc (DVD) which contained the interview Yakubu granted to a private television station, in which he gave details of the challenges of transmitting results electronically.

