President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday was sworn in for second term in office.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was also sworn in at the Eagles Square venue of the 2019 Presidential inauguration ceremony.

The swearing in was conducted by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mohammed Tanko.

There were also Muslim and Christian prayers for the President and the nation.

At the brief ceremony, there was lowering and hoisting of the National and Defence flag. signifying the end of immediate past dispensation and beginning of a new dispensation

Apart from 21 gun salute, the military also displayed advance movements in review order.

President Buhari also inspected the Guard of Honour and acknowledged cheers from guests before departing the venue.