President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are some of the attendees of the National Executive Committee meeting of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

The meeting is currently ongoing at the APC secretariat in Abuja.

Mr Buhari arrived the meeting at 11:19 a.m., after Mr Osinbajo and other stakeholders arrived.

Among the earlier arrivals was former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

Thursday’s meeting will, among others, address the type of primaries to be adopted by the APC to select its candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Some senators on Wednesday said they could leave the APC if the party adopts indirect primaries, favoured by some governors.

The senators said they fear governors would use the indirect delegates system to ensure only their favoured aspirants emerge pary candidates.