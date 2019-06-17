<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working with state governments in North West of the country to revamp security structures and operations, following infiltration of bandits.

This was contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity.

“The repositioning of security apparatus comes at the heels of killings and destruction of property in some states, which includes the recent attacks in Zamfara that left 34 people dead in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa, Shinkafi Local Government Area,” he said.

“While extending condolences to government and people of Sokoto and Zamfara States for loses in recent attacks, the President has directed immediate implementation of the long-term strategic security plan for the geopolitical zone, which was collectively drawn by security agencies and state governments.

“Under the security plan, states working with Federal Government will support security and military operations with logistics and local intelligence. To strengthen the loop and scale up surveillance, the Federal Government is establishing new forward operational bases.

“As part of the plan, the National Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agencies are expected to streamline operations to provide succour for displaced persons, many of whom are taking refuge in neighbouring Niger Republic and ensure their return under protection.

“President Buhari assures all Nigerians of his administration’s full commitment to protect life and property of citizens.”