



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reassured Nigerians that he would not let them down in his second term in office.

He spoke at the Presidential Villa while receiving the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), who paid him a congratulatory visit.

According to him, he would work harder in the next four years to address the challenges facing the country.

“This is my last lap, I will try to work harder. I assure you, I will not let you down.” he stated

Chairman of the ACF’s board of trustees, Alhaji Adamu Fika who led the delegation, said the visit was to congratulate the president over his victory at the polls.