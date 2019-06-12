<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly and described the emergence of the new leaders as a “new dawn”, different from that of the immediate past.

The President also saluted all the national legislators and their political parties for what he described as their display of patriotism and non-partisanship before and during the election.

He commended the “transparent and fair nature” of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country.

His comments came shortly after Ahmed Lawan was elected as the new Senate President, while Senator Ovie-Omo Agege emerged as the Deputy Senate President.

In the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, was elected as the Speaker, while Honourable Ahmed Wase emerged as Deputy Speaker.

President Buhari urged the winners to use their exalted positions for the higher interest of the country, her people, and for the growth of democracy.

He insisted that the Executive does not desire a rubber stamp Legislature and while separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all arms of government should be the name of the game.

“The opposition need not be virulent,” he said.

He also urged contestants who lost in the elections to be gallant in defeat and join hands with the victors to work towards achieving a greater nation.