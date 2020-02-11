<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the National Assembly, government and people of Plateau over the demise of Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who represented Plateau South.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.





The President commiserated with family, friends and political associates of the senator, who served the state as a deputy governor, 2011-2015, and had also served the country as a career diplomat for many years.

President Buhari affirmed that the senator had been steadfast, loyal and diligent in serving the country and his contributions to peace and stability in the state would always be remembered.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed rest, and comfort his family and constituency.