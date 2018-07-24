President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night held a closed door meeting with a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwakwanso.

The meeting was believed to be part of efforts aimed at ensuring that some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress do not defect from the party.

Some senators were said to have attended the meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, alongside Kwankwaso.

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, also attended the meeting with the President.

Some state governors were also said to be in attendance.