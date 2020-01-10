President Muhammadu Buhari shakes hands with APC National Youth Leader, Comrade Sadiq Abubakar during a meeting of the President with APC National and Zonal Youth leaders and representatives from six Geopolitical zones at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress youth leaders from across the country have just ended a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was a courtesy visit on the President by the young party leaders.

They were led by the National Youth Leader, Mr Sadiq Shuaibu-Abubakar.

Youth leaders in each of the six geo-political zones attended the meeting.


Also in attendance were the National Chairman of the ruling party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.

Buhari had a ceremonial presidential handshake with the leaders after the meeting wound down with a photo session.

