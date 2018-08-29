President Muhammadu Buhari last night met with caucus members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The highlight of the meeting expected to deliberate on direct primaries and parties time table was the presence of a former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan at the meeting.

Uduaghan, a two-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had long been speculated to be on his way to the APC.

The meeting, which started at 8.30p.m. inside the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also had in attendance, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.

Others were serving state governors including those of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Imo, and Lagos.

Also at the meeting were former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime; former Edo State Governor, Oserhimen Osunbor; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo; former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio; former Bayelsa State Governor, Sylva Timipre; Don Etiebet, and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

Other attendees were Segun Oni, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Ebonyi State Governor, Martin Elechi; former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff; former Lagos State Military Governor, Buba Marwa; Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo and Senator Kabiru Gaya.

But conspicuous absent was Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The meeting was expected to deliberate on the party’s programmes of activities for 2019 general elections.

Similarly, the issue of automatic ticket for National Assembly members was also on the front burner of discuss according to a party source.

This is the first caucus since the present National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC came into existence.

The present NWC members had introduced direct primaries to choose party’s candidates for election.