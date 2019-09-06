<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen reports that Oshiomhole was accompanied by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, at about 3.30 pm, and went straight to the president’s office.

The agenda of the meeting between the president, APC chairman and the governor was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

However, it was gathered that socio-political issues would be discussed including the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi.

Yahaya Bello had on August 29 emerged winner in the primary of the All Progressives Congress held in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

Other issues concerning Nigeria and its citizens particularly the ongoing Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa may also be discussed between the president and the APC chieftain.

Oshiomhole had on Thursday at the end of an emergency National Working Committee meeting of the ruling party in Abuja called on the Federal Government to nationalize South African businesses in Nigeria.