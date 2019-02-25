



President Muhammadu Buhari is leading in five out of the nine local government area results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

From the results, Buhari won in Estako Central, Owan East, Owan West, Estako East and Ovia South West while Atiku won in Oredo, Ovia North East, Egor and Esan North East.

In the aggregate, Buhari has so far garnered 124,343 votes while Atiku is polling 149,587 votes.